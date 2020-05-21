Quantcast

UM researchers testing therapy to ease COVID-19 respiratory distress

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020

Researchers at the University of Maryland School of Medicine  have begun testing an experimental stem cell therapy to see whether it will help COVID-19 patients who are on ventilators with moderate to severe respiratory distress breathe more easily. The trial, which is being conducted at the University of Maryland Medical Center and additional sites across the ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo