United Way of Central Md. receives $150K grant for COVID-19 relief efforts

By: Daily Record Staff May 21, 2020

United Way of Central Maryland Thursday announced it received a $150,000 grant from Truist Financial Corporation for the nonprofit’s COVID-19 Community Fund to support people and organizations in need during the pandemic. The grant is part of the financial service company’s Truist Cares initiative, a $25 million philanthropic pledge announced in March 2020 to support basic needs, medical ...

