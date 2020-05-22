Quantcast

DAV, RecruitMilitary to host virtual career fair

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2020

DAV and RecruitMilitary will host the Mid-Atlantic Virtual Career Fair for Veterans Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. This is a free virtual hiring event for transitioning military personnel, veterans, National Guard members, Reserve members and military spouses. In 2019, DAV RecruitMilitary hosted more than 140 veteran hiring events across the United States with more than 6,400 exhibitors engaging more than 28,000 military-trained ...

