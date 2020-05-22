Quantcast

Former Md. SuperFresh employees to get $431,818 in benefit plan settlement

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2020

The U.S. Department of Labor reached a settlement agreement Friday with the board of trustees of the Food Employers Labor Relations Association (FELRA) and United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Voluntary Employees’ Beneficiary Association (VEBA) Fund to pay $431,818 in previously denied severance benefits to 32 former employees of two Maryland and one Delaware SuperFresh grocery ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo