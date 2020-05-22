Quantcast

Hogan’s stay-at-home foes launch 4th Circuit appeal

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer May 22, 2020

Business owners, clergy and three Republican state delegates are appealing a federal judge’s rejection Wednesday of their constitutional challenge to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s state-at-home orders. The challengers Friday notified the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to soon expect their objection to U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Blake’s ruling that Hogan’s emergency directives were narrowly ...

