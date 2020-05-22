Quantcast

JOSEPH LEE TURNER v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 22, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Possession of firearm Appellant was convicted, in the Circuit Court for Harford County, of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and illegal possession of a regulated firearm. On April 17, 2019, the court sentenced appellant to 15 years, all but five suspended, on the conviction for ...

