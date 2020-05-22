Karin Abbott, Catherine Hellie and Chris Taddiken | Archdiocese of Baltimore Teachers of the Year

Karin Abbott, from Monsignor Slade Catholic School, was named 2020 Archdiocesan Elementary School Teacher of the Year and Catherine Hellie, from Archbishop Spalding High School, was named Archdiocesan High School Teacher of the Year. Chris Taddiken, from Calvert Hall College High School, was named Independent Catholic High School Teacher of the Year.

Abbott holds a master’s degree from Towson University in Arts Integration and has 17 years of teaching experience. She currently teaches Preschool through 8th grade music at Monsignor Slade Catholic School in Glen Burnie and serves as the director of the school play.

Hellie is a world language teacher at Archbishop Spalding High School in Severn. She has 19 years of teaching experience and has served as the foreign language department chair for more than 14 years. She holds a master’s degree in education.

Taddiken is a mathematics teacher at Calvert Hall College High School in Towson. He has seven years teaching experience and recently completed his M.A.T. degree and attended the AP Calculus Institute.

