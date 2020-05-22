The Links delivers meals to UMMC staff during COVID-19 battle

The Health Equity Ambassadors of the Patapsco Chapter of The Links made a delivery of food for University of Maryland Medical Center staff battling COVID-19 and staying at the American Cancer Society’s Baltimore Hope Lodge for respite and sleep in between shifts instead of returning home. The Links were greeted by Alison Brown, MPH, interim president of the University of Maryland Medical Center Downtown Campus and president of the UMMC Midtown Campus; Bella Chant, MSN, supervisor of the Trauma Prevention Program; and Shanard Starke, special projects coordinator of the Injury Prevention Program.

During the pandemic, Hope Lodges across the country are partnering with hospitals to offer free temporary lodging to their health care workers. Due to the health risks of COVID-19, the American Cancer Society had to close its Hope Lodges to cancer patients and caregivers but decided to put its empty rooms to good purpose to help address the crisis. Baltimore Hope Lodge is conveniently located next door to UMMC.

The Links is an international, volunteer service organization of 16,000 professional women of color. This is the second donation of meals that the Links Patapsco Chapter has made since UMMC health care workers began staying at Baltimore Hope Lodge in April.

