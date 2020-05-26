FEATURED MOVER | Cristine Kleine, EDGE

Edge, a full-service commercial real estate firm with offices in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia, has announced the hiring of Cristine Kleine as senior director with the Capital Markets Group.

Kleine brings more than 15 years of investment sales, leasing, finance, and settlements experience to this new position and previously functioned as director for Metropolis Capital Advisors.

She sources and completes investment sales transactions involving suburban office buildings, warehouse/industrial properties and neighborhood retail shopping centers throughout the northern Virginia market. Kleine works closely with individual property owners, private equity investment groups, institutional owners and lenders, providing solutions for their commercial real estate needs. She also partners in the investment sales transaction pipeline of the capital markets team that covers the entire Washington-Baltimore Region.

ABOUT CRISTINE KLEINE

Resides in:

Leesburg, Virginia

Education:

Cleveland State University, Bachelors of Business Administration (marketing major)

If you had not chosen commercial real estate as a profession, what profession would you choose and why?

I can’t imagine not being in CRE, but I think I would enjoy being a stylist. I love shopping for my family and friends and getting them ready for parties. Anytime I travel home to Cleveland for family events I usually bring outfits for people and there’s a line for me to do their hair and make-up before we leave.

Favorite vacations:

Favorite vacation(s) were the two times I drove cross-county helping people move. One trip was from Ohio to Vegas moving my sister in her fully packed Jeep Liberty in 2007. We videotaped the entire trip that had no planned itinerary along the Northern US. The other trip was in 2010 from Virginia to Phoenix, Arizona, moving a friend and her pit bull stopping along the southern U.S. Both were hilarious adventures that created unforgettable memories and countless stories. There are only five states in the U.S. I haven’t visited.

When I want to relax, I … :

When I get the chance to relax I either go hiking, or visit a winery. Bonus points if both happen in the same day and there’s live music at the winery.

Favorite musicians:

Favorite musicians are Chris Stapleton and Eric Church.

Favorite quotation:

“Whatever you are, be a good one.” — Abraham Lincoln

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.