Howard County to ease some pandemic restrictions on businesses

Businesses and some limited religious gatherings will be open in Howard County starting this Friday.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball announced the easing of restrictions Tuesday during a briefing with reporters.

Starting at 7 a.m. Friday, retail stores, barber shops and salons will be able to open at 50% capacity. Religious gatherings of up to 250 people will be permitted so long as they take place outside. Indoor religious gatherings will still be limited to a maximum of 10 people.

Ball said he decided to ease restrictions after his county saw a decrease in the rate of new cases, and the use of intensive care beds and ventilators decreased, since May 15.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced nearly two weeks ago that the state could begin to ease some restrictions in the first phase of his reopening plan. Some counties, including Howard County, opted either not to enter phase one or to enter a modified version of the plan.

“While we are pleased with the progress we are seeing, we must not become complacent as we enter new phases of reopening,” Ball said. “As we begin to lift restrictions, we will continue to keep a close eye on our data, and ease or tighten restrictions as needed.”

Ball made his announcement Tuesday in advance of a rally called by Reopen Howard County to demand that shutdown rules be eased or eliminated.

(This story will be updated.)