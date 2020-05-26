Quantcast

2nd case challenging 2020 census preparation dismissed

By: Associated Press Mike Schneider May 26, 2020

For the second time this spring, a federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit accusing the U.S. Census Bureau of not devoting enough manpower and offices on the ground to have a successful count of every resident in the U.S. during the 2020 census.

