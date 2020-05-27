Quantcast

A. JENNY BRADLEY, ET AL. v. SWEET AIR LIQUORS, INC.

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2020

Administrative law -- Liquor license -- Substantial evidence Sarabjit Grewal, Appellee, applied for a Class A beer, wine and liquor license on behalf of Sweet Air Liquors, Inc., in order to operate a retail store in the Manor Shopping Center on Jarrettsville Pike in Baltimore County. The Board of Liquor License Commissioners for Baltimore County held ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo