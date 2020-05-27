Quantcast

Amivas gets FDA approval for injectable malaria treatment

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2020

Amivas, a Frederick-based joint venture focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases, Wednesday received approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an injectable drug for initial treatment of severe malaria in adult and pediatric patients. Since 2007, Investigational Intravenous (IV) Artesunate has been available ...

