DEMETRIUS TROY WALLACE v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2020

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Rape After a bench trial in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, the court found Demetrius Troy Wallace, appellant, guilty of three counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sexual offense, sexual abuse of a minor, two counts of unnatural and perverted sexual practice, fourth-degree sexual ...

