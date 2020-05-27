Quantcast

Hughes Network Systems to launch satellite service in Philippines

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2020

Germantown-based Hughes Network Systems Wednesday announced Cignal TV Inc., the Philippines premier direct-to-home (DTH) satellite provider, selected the firm to enable satellite broadband service to its 2 million subscribers. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Under the agreement, Hughes will provide Cignal TV with user terminals and a network management system using the same technology that Hughes ...

