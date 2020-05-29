Quantcast

Data reveals lack of minority investors in Md. cannabis industry

By: Capital News Service Meghan Thompson May 29, 2020

Only 10 percent of investors in Maryland’s cannabis industry are people of color, according to data from the Maryland Medical Cannabis Commission. That figure illustrates the extent to which minorities are excluded from participation in Maryland’s medical cannabis industry, critics of the system say, maintaining that those who profit most from medical cannabis do not represent ...

