Quantcast

Langston Hughes Center continues help during COVID-19 pandemic

By: Daily Record Staff May 29, 2020

The Langston Hughes Center in Baltimore continues to serve the community through the COVID-19 pandemic with the distribution of free food every Tuesday and Friday at 2 p.m. as well as meal delivery throughout the week. The center, at 5011 Arbutus Ave. in Baltimore, distributes 100 breakfast, 100 lunch and 75 dinner meals weekdays and delivers ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo