Ode to the common law

By: Paul Mark Sandler May 29, 2020

Recently, Maryland Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera wrote in State v. Jones: “[W]e adopt today a new rule that will no longer require that accomplice testimony be corroborated by independent evidence to sustain a conviction. We do so in exercise of our constitutional authority to change the common law.” But what is meant by “the common ...

