Quantcast

Assisted Living Locators launches northern Baltimore franchise

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2020

Assisted Living Locators, which provides free guidance in locating quality assisted living and in-home care options, Monday announced the launch of its franchise in northern Baltimore. The new franchise owner is Baltimore resident Joanne Wigod. She said that the service will be especially helpful to seniors and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering an easy-to-use, online ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo