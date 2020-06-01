Quantcast

BCCC to offer free textbooks for students enrolled in summer classes

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2020

Baltimore City Community College (BCCC) announced it will offer free textbooks to all students enrolled in summer 2020 classes. Since March, BCCC moved all classes online to ensure uninterrupted instruction for students and looks to the free textbook initiative as another way to offer students greater access to college completion. BCCC offers two summer sessions starting June ...

