Brutus Bone Broth expands East Coast distribution

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2020

Owings Mills-based Brutus Bone Broth Monday announced its pet nutrition products will now be available Massachusetts grocers Donelan's and Roche Bros., joining North Carolina-based Harris Teeter offering Brutus Broth distributed by United National Foods Inc. In addition, Kings Markets, Balducci's Food Lover's Markets and Kimberton Whole Foods will be providing pet consumers in Maryland, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Virginia, distributed through KeHE. Brutus Broth ...

