Quantcast

GBMC receives achievement award for stroke treatment

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2020

The Primary Stroke Center at Greater Baltimore Medical Center (GBMC) received an award from the American Heart Association (AHA) for its treatment processes for stroke victims. The medical center received the 2020 AHA Get With The Guidelines-Stroke: Gold Plus with Target: Stroke Elite Honor Roll and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll. The award recognizes the Primary Stroke ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo