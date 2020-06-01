Quantcast

Kennedy Krieger to host Project SEARCH virtual graduation

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2020

Kennedy Krieger Institute will host a virtual graduation ceremony Tuesday for its second cohort of Project SEARCH participants. Project SEARCH, a 10-month transition program for individuals with developmental disabilities ages 18 through 24, provides hands-on job training at Kennedy Krieger through integrated worksite rotations, career exploration, innovative adaptations and mentoring from experienced staff. Despite having to transition to a ...

