Md. House to review police accountability issues in wake of Floyd death

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 1, 2020

Members of Maryland's House of Delegates announced they have formed a work group to review issues regarding police accountability in the state. House Speaker Adrienne Jones, the state's first woman and African-American presiding officer, said she had planned on focusing on the issue this fall. The death of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died while ...

