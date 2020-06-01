Quantcast

WillScot announces $500M senior secured notes offering

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2020

WillScot Corporation, a Baltimore-based modular space and portable storage company, Monday announced its indirect subsidiary, Picasso Finance Sub Inc., plans to offer up to $500 million in aggregate principal amount of senior secured notes due in 2025. WillScot intends to use the offering proceeds, together with funds from WillScot's fully committed $2.4 billion ABL credit facility, ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo