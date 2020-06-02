Quantcast

Baltimore County seeks proposals for emergency food and shelter grants

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2020

Baltimore County has issued a call for grant applications from County community-based organizations that provide services related to food or shelter. The grants will be distributed as part of the federally funded Emergency Food and Shelter Program (EFSP). The EFSP program was created by Congress to help meet the needs of food and housing insecure people ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo