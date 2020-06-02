Quantcast

Calais Campbell Foundation, Cohen & Dwin provide laptops for students in need

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2020

New Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell and his CRC Foundation have partnered with Baltimore law firm Cohen & Dwin to provide new laptops for 100 disadvantaged high school students. The new laptops will be distributed by the YMCA of Central Maryland so the students can successfully participate in distance learning during the COVID-19 shutdown. A $10,000 ...

