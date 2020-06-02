Quantcast

DUGLAS M. CASTILLO v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Voir dire -- Compound question On this (belated) direct appeal, appellant Duglas M. Castillo argues that the Circuit Court for Montgomery County abused its discretion when conducting voir dire, and in failing to provide an interpreter, at his 2010 trial for second-degree rape. Read the opinion

