FEATURED MOVER | Jenny Smith, CareFirst

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield has hired former CFO of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan Northwest Region, Jenny Smith, to help guide the transformation of the company as the organization’s new executive vice president and CFO.

Smith joined the company April 6 following a nationwide search for a new CFO for the first time in nearly 30 years. Smith will head the company’s finance division, overseeing financial, accounting, actuarial, underwriting, risk management and treasury operations.

Prior to joining CareFirst, Smith spent 20 years at Kaiser Permanente. In her latest role as CFO for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan for the Northwest United States, Smith was responsible for the overall financial health and viability of Kaiser’s healthcare interests in Oregon and Southwest Washington. In this role, Smith also served as a key contributor to the financial leadership team of the national Kaiser enterprise.

Smith is no stranger to the area having served 12 years as a Finance and Strategy leader for Kaiser Foundation Health Plan of the Mid-Atlantic States. During that time, she took on roles that spanned finance, strategy, business development and market expansion, and clinical service delivery operations management.

ABOUT JENNY SMITH

Resides in:

Owings Mills

Education:

Loyola University Maryland (MBA), China Eastern University of Law and Politics (JD); Executive Leadership Programs at Harvard University and The University of Chicago, Booth School of Business.

If you had not chosen your current profession, what profession would you choose and why?

Probably law. I went to law school. I was hired as an attorney by an insurance company and eventually crossed over to the business side and became interested in finance.

Favorite vacation:

In Fall 2019, I spent time with my family in Seattle watching my son play basketball at a tournament with his travel team. I have some of the best times watching the competitiveness that occurs among these 11-year-olds. My favorite places to travel are destinations with rich culture. I love sightseeing and embracing the history of Europe. I went to Scotland once and really enjoyed the landscaping there. It was stunning.

When I want to relax, I … :

Hawaii is extremely relaxing or a ski trip. While my family is on the slopes, I normally stay back by the fire, unplug, relax and don’t do anything. On a daily basis, I garden or swim to relax.

Favorite music, movies:

I really enjoy music from The Eagles, but I’m a really big movie director fan. I haven’t had cable since the 2000s so I normally watch movies. My family and I are collectors of VHS cassettes, DVDs and Blu-rays. We often have the same movie in each version. I especially enjoy old class movies from the 30s, 40s and 50s. My absolute favorite movie is Akira Kurosawa’s “Seven Samurai.” I also enjoy Stanley Kubrick, Alfred Hitchcock and the Coen Brothers movies.

Favorite quotation:

“Live Life to the fullest extent.”

