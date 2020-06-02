Quantcast

ORDER PROCESSOR

FT Order Processor is needed for fast paced legal services advertising agency in Baltimore. Reqs excellent verbal & written communications skills, strong PC & internet research skills, & ability to multitask & prioritize orders effectively. Strong focus on customer service. 2 yr college degree & 1 year office exp rqd. Exp with media/newspapers/publications helpful. Paralegal exp a plus. Free parking on site. Competitive company benefits offered, health & dental insurance, PTO & retirement.

Resumes to:
HR@usadweb.com

