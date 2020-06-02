Quantcast

WILLIAM B. MINTS v. SHERIFF MELVIN C. HIGH

By: Daily Record Staff June 2, 2020

Administrative law -- Law Enforcement Officers' Bill of Rights -- Termination This appeal springs from an early morning alcohol-fueled telephone call from a male off-duty Deputy Sheriff and Captain in the Office of the Sheriff for Prince George’s County to a female subordinate on-duty employee. During that call, which lasted approximately two hours, appellant, William B. ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo