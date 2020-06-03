Quantcast

Baltimore County offering online scheduling for free COVID-19 tests

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2020

Baltimore County residents can now quickly and easily reserve a slot online for free COVID-19 testing by visiting Baltimore County’s website. Appointments are available at both walk-up and drive-through sites for Thursday through Tuesday. New dates will be added on Wednesdays each week. Residents do not need a doctor’s order to obtain a test, as Baltimore County Health ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo