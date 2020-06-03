Quantcast

Beyond Spots & Dots launches $15,000 Women-to-Women Grant Program

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2020

Beyond Spots & Dots, a Pittsburgh-based advertising agency with offices in Baltimore and Columbus, Ohio, is launching its Women-to-Women Grant Program, which offers $15,000 total in grant funds to three women-owned businesses, with each receiving $5,000. Beyond Spots & Dots was not excluded from fearing for the worst as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The ...

