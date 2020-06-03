Quantcast

Capital Bank secures $234M in PPP loans for DC-area businesses

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2020

Rockville-based Capital Bank, N.A. secured $234 million in federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for 1,156 applicants, all but a few of which are in Maryland and the greater Washington area. All of the applicants Capital Bank secured loans for are small businesses as defined by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Capital Bank is the eighth largest bank headquartered in Maryland. ...

