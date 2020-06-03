Quantcast

Hotel Revival to give out free produce, lunches Saturday

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2020

For the 11th week in a row, Hotel Revival will distribute free produce donated by Coastal Sunbelt Produce and bagged lunches provided by the hotel’s rooftop restaurant Topside. The food will be given out Saturday from noon to 2 p.m. at the restaurant, 101 W. Monument St. in Baltimore. The lunches feature meatball subs, fruit, a cookie and bottled water.  

