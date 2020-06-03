Julia Krahe | Crosby Marketing Communications

Crosby Marketing Communications announced Julia Krahe has joined the firm as a senior vice president in its Washington office.

She will lead integrated marketing teams to develop national campaigns that inspire action on behalf of the agency for health care research and quality and other prominent federal agencies and nonprofit organizations.

Krahe has two decades of experience leading large-scale communications programs and policy initiatives for national public relations firms and leaders on Capitol Hill. She has deep roots working in the public health, transportation and environmental safety sectors, helping shape innovative, multifaceted campaigns and effectively communicating complex, compelling messages.

Prior to joining Crosby, she was a senior vice president at Edelman, where she led teams to create awareness campaigns, outreach programs and digital destinations for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, Department of Energy and Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Krahe’s experience also includes stints as the Communications Director for Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman David Wu, and the U.S. House Committee on Education and Labor. A graduate of Ohio University’s Honors Tutorial College, she started her career at Ogilvy Public Relations.

