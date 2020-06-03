Lexie Floor | Van Eperen

Van Eperen , an integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, marketing, and creative services has added graphic designer Lexie Floor to its team.

Floor’s design capabilities expand the agency’s integrated marketing offerings for clients seeking a greater, more engaging digital presence. Floor’s skill set focuses on social, branding, advertising, and marketing content that ranges from microsites and landing pages to animated infographics and 2D and 3D video production.

Prior to Van Eperen, Floor supported video and graphic design at the Scientific Computing and Imaging Institute at the University of Utah and independently oversaw branding, information architecture, and design for clients such as CBX and Holy Cow Delivery Services.

Floor holds a master’s degree in film and media arts and a bachelor’s degree in entertainment arts and engineering from the University of Utah. Lexie is also a wide receiver for the D.C. Divas in the Women’s Football Alliance.

