Hogan announces Md. to enter Stage 2 of COVID recovery plan

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 3, 2020

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that Maryland will enter Stage 2 of the COVID-19 recovery plan starting at 5 p.m. Friday, June 5.

The order closing nonessential businesses will be lifted at that time. Individual counties and jurisdictions will be able to make their own decisions about moving into Stage 2 of the recovery plan.

This story will be updated.

