Man accused of shooting Baltimore police officer charged

By: Associated Press June 3, 2020

A man accused of shooting a Baltimore officer while evading a traffic stop was charged with attempted murder Monday, according to authorities. Baltimore police and members of the U.S. Marshals Task Force took Antonio Oliver Janifer, 28, into custody in Prince George’s County, the agency said in a statement Tuesday. Janifer had been wanted in connection with the shooting of Officer ...

