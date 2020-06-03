Quantcast

Maryland officers suspended amid use of force investigation

By: Associated Press Prince George's County, Prince George's County Police Department June 3, 2020

Three Maryland police officers were suspended Tuesday after video emerged of an officer throwing a suspect to the ground and kicking him multiple times during an arrest.

