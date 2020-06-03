Quantcast

UM School of Medicine’s Institute of Human Virology awarded $4M in COVID-19 grants

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2020

The Center for International Health, Education and Biosecurity (Ciheb) at the University of Maryland School of Medicine's Institute of Human Virology Wednesday was awarded $4 million from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response activities in Botswana, Nigeria, Malawi, and Mozambique. In Nigeria, the award of $2.1 million will support a population-based epidemiological study to estimate COVID-19 prevalence ...

