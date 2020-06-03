Quantcast

Protesters return to the streets as Trump decries ‘lowlifes’

By: Associated Press Zeke Miller and Tim Sullivan June 3, 2020

Undeterred by curfews, protesters streamed back into the nation's streets Tuesday, hours after President Donald Trump pressed governors to put down the violence set off by George Floyd's death and demanded that New York call up the National Guard to stop the “lowlifes and losers.”

