With latest snafu, top Md. and Baltimore elections officials urged to resign

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter June 3, 2020

Top Maryland elected officials are demanding the resignations of state and Baltimore elections leaders in the wake of balloting problems that marred Tuesday's primary voting in the city. Maryland Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford called for the resignation of longtime state Elections Administrator Linda Lamone, saying she needs to step aside before the November election. “I really think it’s ...

