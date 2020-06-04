Quantcast

$50K grant aids St. Elizabeth rehab center in COVID-19 fight

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2020

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Catholic Charities has been working to educate and protect older Marylanders and those who care for them. More than 2,400 older adults across the state have been supported through Catholic Charities Senior Services partially because of a grant from Truist. Truist provided $50,000 to Catholic Charities Senior Services, addressing the dire ...

