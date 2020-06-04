Quantcast

CARBOND, INC., ET AL. v. COMPTROLLER OF THE TREASURY

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2020

Tax law -- Admissions and Amusement Taxes -- Games of entertainment Appellants Carbond, Inc., Carroll Bond III, and August Papa (collectively, “Carbond”) were assessed by the Comptroller of the Treasury (“Comptroller”) for millions of dollars that Carbond failed to pay in Admissions and Amusement Taxes (the “A&A Tax” or “A&A Taxes”) relating to amusement devices placed ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo