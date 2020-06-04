Quantcast

ERIS MURRAY v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Double jeopardy -- Retrial following appeal Eris Murray, appellant, was charged, in the Circuit Court for Anne Arundel County, with one count of sex abuse of a minor, two counts of second-degree sex offense, and two counts of sodomy. Following a jury trial, he was found guilty of one count of sex abuse ...

