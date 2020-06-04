Quantcast

Racism is a public health crisis

By: Commentary: Gene M. Ransom June 4, 2020

MedChi, The Maryland State Medical Society, is calling for action to address the tragic and ongoing public health crisis of racism in Maryland and across America. The COVID-19 pandemic has tragically demonstrated the health disparities experienced by communities of color. Ongoing acts of police brutality are a disturbing symptom of a systemic disease. These tragedies are ...

