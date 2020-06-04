Quantcast

Inky Technology Corp. raises $20M in Series B funding round

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2020

Inky Technology Corporation, a College Park-based provider of e-mail phishing protection, announced Thursday the company's $20 million Series B round of funding, led by global venture capital and private equity firm Insight Partners. The funding round accelerates enterprise adoption, global expansion and its innovation roadmap. Insight has previously invested in cybersecurity companies Darktrace, SentinelOne, Armis, and Tenable. The ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo