JACK LEE PHILLIPS, JR. v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff June 4, 2020

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Need for authentication A jury in the Circuit Court for Washington County convicted Jack Lee Phillips, Jr. of first-degree murder, armed robbery, and several lesser included offenses. The trial court sentenced Phillips to life in prison without the possibility of parole, after which he filed this timely appeal. Phillips ...

