Jarrell J. McRae | Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing

Nexus Family Healing, a national nonprofit organization providing emotional, behavioral and mental health services to children and families, named Jarrell J. McRae as executive director of its Baltimore agency, Nexus-Woodbourne Family Healing.

In this role, McRae will provide leadership and oversee operations of Nexus-Woodbourne’s residential treatment, vocational school, and treatment foster care programs. He will continue the organization’s goals to establish long-term positive outcomes for families by further establishing trauma sensitive care that focuses on the needs of each individual child.

McRae is a Master of Social Work and a Licensed Certified Social Worker – Clinical, the highest level of licensure in the state of Maryland. He comes to Nexus-Woodbourne with more than 10 years in the mental health and human services field, most recently serving as the Chief Administrator for Hearts & Homes for Youth, as well as a Clinical Therapist at Tree of Life Counseling.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit https://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.